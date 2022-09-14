Marie A. Shereck

Marie Aino Shereck, 84, formerly of Aitkin, MN passed away September 11, 2022 at Encore Assisted Living in North Branch, MN.

Marie was born in Kuortane, Finland to Bertta and Ilmari Maki on July 25, 1938. Her family, including two brothers, Matt and Martin Maki, emigrated to the United States in 1951. Marie was 13 years old. They moved and called Hibbing, MN home.

