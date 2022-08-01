Marie C. (Ackerman) Werner was born on September 11, 1938 and passed away at Fairview Southdale Hospital on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at the age of 83.
Marie was from Hill City, MN and graduated from Hill City High School in 1956. Post high school Marie worked for Northwest Orient Airlines until she met her future husband, Lawrence Werner. Marie and Lawrence married on July 9, 1960. She celebrated her 60 th anniversary with Lawrence in 2020 shortly before he passed that year.
Marie and Lawrence built a life together in Independence, MN where Lawrence built their first home. She stayed home to raise their children, Carl, Melanie, and Eric from 1962 to 1985 until Lawrence retired. In 1986 Marie moved back to Hill City with Lawrence who built them a second home on Hill Lake where she happily stayed for the majority of the remainder of her life.
Marie had a love for reading and would always have a book or a newspaper in hand or within arm's reach. She loved to travel and traveled extensively in her life with her husband and family. The two events that she could not bear to miss and loved were the Hill City 4 th of July festivities and the Minnesota State Fair. Above all else she loved her family and the house on Hill Lake.
Marie Werner is survived by her three children Carl Werner, Melanie Motchenbacher, and Eric Werner and six grandchildren Andrew Motchenbacher, Clarice Motchenbacher, Austin Werner, Cody Werner, Michael Werner, and Christian Werner as well as her sister June Ackerman.
A private service will be held at the lake house in Hill City that she loved so dearly in the near future.
