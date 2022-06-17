Marie Christensen, a longtime resident of Aitkin, passed away on June 9, 2022, at the age of 87. Born in Cumberland, Wisconsin on March 30, 1935, to Blair and Edna (Barrows) Sweet, Marie was raised in a family with six sisters. Growing up she attended the local country schools and then Cumberland High School, where she was active in the Glee Club and 4-H. She was confirmed in the Methodist Church in 1948. She married Seward Christensen, Jr. of McGregor in 1961 and has been a resident of Aitkin County since the early 1960s.
Seward and Marie operated a dairy farm near McGregor, Minnesota, for many years before moving to Aitkin. As a homemaker Marie was an accomplished gardener, a wonderful baker - especially of homemade bread and rolls - and a caring mother and grandmother. Her hobbies included taking care of her toy poodle and feeding the hummingbirds. She loved music, singing, and playing the accordion.
Marie's beloved husband of 60 years, Seward Christensen, Jr., passed away on November 30, 2021. She is survived by their children: Kathryn (Ed), Anthony (Denielle) and Joy and two children from a previous marriage: Steve (Deonn) and Rick (Dianna) Perry, and ten grandchildren.
A memorial service was held for immediate family at Avon, Indiana, on June 12, with burial at Lakeview Cemetery in Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
To plant a tree in memory of Marie Christensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.