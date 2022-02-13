Marily Ann Backstrom

Marilyn Ann Backstrom, 83 of Aitkin, went home to be with her Savior on Friday, February 11, 2022. She was born on December 9, 1939 in Faribault, MN to Lewis and Mary Evelyn (Davis) Backstrom. She grew up and graduated high school in Faribault. She attended Bethel College and graduated with a degree in Sociology and Christian Education.
She moved to Aitkin in 1967 and worked with Aitkin County Social Services helping many residences of Aitkin County for over 35 years. For many years she was a member of Westside Church in Aitkin, serving at various times as Sunday School teacher. She also worked with the church's AWANA program for 25 years helping the 6th - 8th grade girls.
Marilyn was passionate about Samaritan's Purse - Operation Christmas Child. The program sends shoeboxes filled with gifts to disadvantaged children around the world. For many years she led this ministry first at Westside Church and then at New Life Church. She was known for her ability to squeeze just one more gift in the shoebox that was already full.
She enjoyed visiting, traveling and playing games with friends and family members. All of her adult life, Marilyn always wanted to be near a lake and bought a home in 1971 on beautiful Lone Lake. She loved canoeing and often camped with her daughters. She also enjoyed watching birds and wildlife. Her two cats also provided her with hours of entertainment.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister Joanne Coleman.
Marilyn is survived by her three adopted daughters, two of whom were from India and all whom she loved dearly: Stephanie Cooper-Lewter of Winston-Salem, NC., Rochelle Alvarez and Elizabeth Backstrom both of Columbia, S.C.; seven grandchildren: Courtney, Nicholas, Samira, Miguel, MyKaila, Mykhi and Charis; one sister Donna Erickson of Idaho; special friend Paul Amenta, and many other friends and relatives.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at New Life Church in Aitkin. Pastor Larry Berg will be the Officiant. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
