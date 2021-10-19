Marilyn "Mini" Jean Williams

Marilyn 'Mini' Williams
Marilyn Jean "Mini" Williams, 78, Farm Island Township, died Oct. 16, 2021 at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin.
She was born in Brainerd on Sept. 10, 1943 to Oscar and Gladys (Hele) Theien.
Mini married Gary Williams on Sept. 29, 1962 in Willmar. She was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Aitkin and a former member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Crosby for 45 years. She was a very active volunteer within the Catholic church, serving as youth director; Birthright of Brainerd, and the Rec Prison Ministry. A past FHA president at the Pequot Lakes High School, past Mission Auxiliary president. Was the recipient of the Mission Township's citizen of the year award and Birthright's Gabriel award. Mini was known as the "Lady on the Dock" of Mission Lake. Mini loved baking, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.
Mini is survived by her husband, Gary; three sons: Michael Williams, Merrifield; Rob (Brita) Williams, Aitkin and Jesse (Nela) Williams, Crosby; one daughter, Lisa (Rich) Munsch, Nisswa; two sisters, Debra (Mark) Carlson, Ironton and Theanna (Don) Carlson, Hibbing; 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Preceding Mini in death were her parents; and one sister, Judy Hyde.
A memorial mass will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Crosby. Burial will be at the Mission Township Cemetery. A visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.