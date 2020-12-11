Marion Victor Barta, 91, Aitkin, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin.
Marion was born in Walsh Co. North Dakota Feb. 26 1929 to Victor and Agnes (Narloc) Barta, Sr. He went to the county school and worked for area farmers until enlisting in the Air Force in 1954.
Marion married Kathleen Lawrenson on Sept. 2, 1954 while stationed in England. They were married 42 years until her death on May 30, 1996. Marion found love a second time and was married to Marion E. Dasovich (Miss Marion) on July 27, 1997 until she passed on Jan. 29, 2014. Marion and Marion were lovingly referred to as M&M by relatives and friends.
Marion was an Air Force veteran. His time in the military spanned the Vietnam War with numerous assignments all over the globe, mostly as a communications master technician. He traveled with or without his growing family who tagged along to many of these various destinations both overseas and stateside. After a 20-year career in the AF he retired in 1971 as a master sergeant. He settled in Pengilly with his wife Kathleen and his three children: Philip, Sharon and Rachel. He found work as a local butcher, (a benefit of his first but not last job in the military). Afterwards he was hired and became a maintenance mechanic at Butler Taconite. During his time at Butler he built his and Kathleen’s dream home on a patch of land in the woods just outside Pengilly. It was close to Swan Lake where his brother, folks and close friends lived. At some point he “retired” a second time but never slowed down. To say Marion was a prolific woodworker would be an understatement. He has left a legacy of his handiwork in countless households and landscapes. His moniker “Marion’s Kingdom” is a fitting testament to his beloved shop next to that house he built in Pengilly. Marion loved being part of the communities he lived in, especially the Catholic church. Marion was a member of the Parish Counsel, a Eucharistic minister and organizer for many summer festivals and parish events. Marion was also a member of the VFW Pengilly Post 8831. He was the area commander for a time and served as an honor guard member until his move to Aitkin.
Marion is survived by son, Philip Barta; two daughters, Sharon Barta and Rachel (Cindy Gellner) Barta; grandchildren: Jessica (Scott) Minter, Jacqueline (Joseph) Aamodt, Jennifer (Ryan) Larson, Anthony (Tabatha Moore-Bohler) Bohler and James (Ashley) Bohler; great-grandchildren: Rudy Marion, Victor Philip, Ivan Utred Jared, Grace Kathleen, Max Russell, Lukas James David, Mathew Gerad Allen, Peyton, Aubrey and Carson; brother, Andrew (Josette Barsness) Barta; brother, Raymond (Marianne) Barta; sister-in-law, Irene Barta.
Marion was preceded in death by wives, Kathleen and Marion; parents; sister, Bertha Barta; brother, Victor Barta, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Debra Barta.
Due to Covid-19, a private memorial mass will be at St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin, with Father David Forsman officiating. Burial will be in Nashwauk Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimers Association at act.alz.org, the Aitkin VFW Post #1727 or the Pengilly VFW Post #8831. Send any personal correspondence to: 45355 350th St., Aitkin, MN. 56431. C/O Rachel Barta. The family of Marion Victor Barta wishes to thank the Aicota Nursing Home staff for their care, love and support of our father, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.