Longtime Alaskan, Marjorie Lou Brugman, 81, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2021.
She was born Aug. 1, 1939 on a farm in Thor, Minnesota to Arthur and Julia Hanson. Marjorie graduated from Aitkin High School and moved to Minneapolis to attend beauty school. She was a hairdresser for a time, but felt a tug to travel and applied to NorthWest Airlines. After a stint in Chicago, she transferred to Seattle where she met a farm boy from Iowa. Don and Marj were married in September 1965. By June 1966 they were on the road to Alaska. First to Annette Island where their daughter was born, then King Salmon before settling down in Anchorage where their son was born 18 months later. Marjorie loved spending time with her friends and family. She was an avid gardener, volunteer and big fan of attending her grandkids games. Her Norwegian heritage was important to her and one of her fondest memories was taking her mother to Norway in 1963. After her kids left the nest Marj began a global trek where Don’s jobs would take them. They lived in Marshall Island, London, Saudi Arabia and Homer, Alaska.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and six siblings: Joyce, Chet, Elaine, Lloyd, Bernard and Lois.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Brugman; her children, Donald and Kathryn; and son-in-law, Conrad Spils; her grandkids: Bennett, Jana, Meghan, Joseph along with her nieces, nephews and families in Minnesota and California.
A small service is planned for the end of May and then a graveside memorial is tentatively planned in Thor, Minnesota in June.