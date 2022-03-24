Marlyce June Gustafson, 94 of Aitkin died March 22,2022 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.

Services will be held later this spring/summer 2022. Arrangements are pending with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin. www.srtfuneral.com

