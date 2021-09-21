Marlys "Marcy" Gloria Breyer

age 81 of Hortonville, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Marcy was born on December 8, 1939 in Tamarack, MN to the late George and Ailie (Lundeen) Johnson. Marcy learned to speak Finn before English. She was fiercely proud of her Finnish Heritage. She graduated from McGregor HS. Marcy met and married the love of her life, Keith, at the University of MN Veterinary School. They married in January of 1959 and moved to Hortonville to establish Heritage Animal Hospital. Marcy was instrumental in its success, as she worked daily beside Keith. She wore many hats during her lifetime. Aside from being a mom and devoted partner to Keith, she was a real estate broker and developer, a licensed nurse, and founded a wholesale nursery. Marcy had many passions; she was an incredibly talented pianist who began playing by ear at age 3. Marcy was a church accompanist for 30 years. She was a masterful accordion player as well, and she was the proverbial life of any party. She and her accordion were known to keep an entire campground awake into the wee hours of the morning. She was also a creative painter, gardener and decorator. She was involved in civic service and was very community focused. Marcy was the driving force in the creation of Miller Park in Hortonville, was a Junior Women's Club officer, a member of Lioness Organization and a Cub Scout Den Mother. Marcy and Keith loved golfing and traveling, visiting many of the most beautiful places on earth. She and Keith particularly loved time spent in Hawaii. We will very deeply miss her loving presence in our lives. She was a very bright light.
Marcy is survived by children, Michael (Frances) Breyer and Dawn (Luke) Olk; sister, Betty Johnson (Butch Wilen); grandchildren, Amanda (Brian) Marx, Emily Breyer, Ryan (Katlyn) Breyer, Jared (Katye) Olk, Jamen (Christy Hacking) Olk and Collin Olk and great-grandchildren, Shaylee Jo Olk, Gavin Olk, Garrett Olk, Jacob Marx and Natalie Marx. She is further survived by numerous other relatives and friends.
Marcy was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ailie; husband, Keith (2000); son, Jeffrey and brother, Marvin.
There will be a private family service for Marcy at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Hortonville with Fr. Phil Schoofs officiating. Interment will be in South Medina Cemetery, Town of Medina.
A memorial fund has been established and will be directed to further Marcy's passions of music and reading.