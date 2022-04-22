Mary Ann Zilverberg, 94, of Aitkin, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022 in Aitkin Health Services, Aitkin. She was born April 20, 1928 in Dean Lake Township, Crow Wing County to Andrew and Mary (Yeray) Burgstaler (Mary's birth certificate was filed on April 28th, 1928 and this is when her birthday was celebrated). Mary was united in marriage to Jake Zilverberg on June 3, 1947 in Crosby. Mary was a member of St. James Catholic Church of Aitkin. Mary volunteered doing the residents hair at Aitkin Health Services. She loved cooking and baking for her family and friends, canning, fishing, camping, gardening, flowers, making butter, collecting glassware and watching the birds and deer and nature in general. Mary and Jake enjoyed going to threshing shows and showing "hit and miss" engines.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Jake; her parents; daughter, Jeanine; brother Andy Burgstaler and sister, Josephine Jensen.
Mary is survived by children, Kenneth Zilverberg of Aitkin, Annette Zilverberg-Russell and her husband, Ted Russell of Aitkin and Karen Zilverberg-Carson and her husband Don Carson of Seabrook, Texas; brother, Thomas "Barney" (Darlene) Burgstaler; former daughter-in-law, Diane Zilverberg; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11 AM in St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin with Father David Forsman Officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Aitkin. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
