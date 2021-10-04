Mary Anna (Oltman) Olson, 89, formerly of Aitkin, died peacefully Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born June 9, 1932, to Bernice and Clarence Oltman in St. Paul, with doting older siblings Robert, Arthur and Elizabeth. The story was widely shared that Arthur begged his parents to name the new baby girl Nina June, but was unsuccessful in his requests.
Mary was surrounded by music from an early age with her father Clarence and brother Arthur having beautiful voices which they shared at Knox Presbyterian Church. Oldest sibling, Robert, played the violin. Mary learned piano at a young age and continued sharing her gift throughout her life, first in high school, then on to organist/pianist at Beaver Lake Lutheran for more than 30 years and at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aitkin during her retirement years. Mary accompanied the church choir and also lead the youth choir at Beaver Lake Lutheran. With a beautiful alto voice, Mary also played guitar and auto harp, leading her children in song as they sat around the campfire.
At the age of 21, Mary fell in love with Hank (Henry) V. Olson and they were wed. They fostered teens early in their lives together, then went on to have five biological children: Bruce Craig Olson, Debbie Catherine (Olson) Gjervold, Douglas Brian Olson, Elizabeth (Beth) Ann Olson and Christopher David Olson. Mary was active in supporting her children through 4-H activities, Scouts, music lessons and sports.
In their spare time, Mary and Hank traveled to all 50 states, most by camping in a travel trailer. Their children accompanied them for many years. Mary also recorded more than 13 generations of genealogy for the Olson and Oltman sides of the family, visiting Sweden and Germany to find the most accurate public records. She was the Foote Family Association secretary for many years.
In retirement, Mary and Hank built their dream home on Elm Island Lake in Aitkin. This was the second home they built together. The first was 3694 Stillwater Road in Oakdale.
Mary became an avid quilter, winning many accolades from her fellow quilters and many Aitkin County Fair ribbons. She also was a prolific cross-stitcher and perfected her skills with the Swedish fabric craft of Hardanger.
Mary was known as a kind, loving soul who helped those down on their luck. She was also a competitive card player and loved playing jokers, pegs and cards with her children and grandchildren. She had a faith in the Triune God that was unshakable and shared her love widely.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; cousins; and Bob and Cathy Brockman; also her beloved nieces and nephews, Tom, Barbara, Patricia, Glen, Greg, Jim, Anne, Jane and Michael.
She was preceded in death by family members Clarence Oltman, Bernice Oltman, Elizabeth Schwab, Margaret Oltman, Robert Oltman, Arthur Oltman, Laverne Oltman, Gerald Schwab, Markie Oltman, Tess Oltman and Susan Moen; and her lifelong husband, Hank.
There will be a celebration of life at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aitkin on Friday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.