Mary Jean Henke, 87, of Aitkin, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 in The Harbor Senior Living of Fridley. She was born June 11, 1934 in Belle Plaine to Oliver and Vera (Bisbee) Meyer. Mary graduated from Mora High School in 1952. Mary was united in marriage to DuWayne Henke on October 15, 1955 in Minneapolis. Mary worked for US West Telephone Company until her retirement. She volunteered at the Aitkin American Legion for many years. Mary enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting and especially spending time with her family.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary; siblings, Donald, Dale, Ray, Dorothy Stradcutter and Kathleen Peterson; brother-in-law, Robert Henke.
Mary is survived by her loving husband, DuWayne Henke; children, Steve (Patricia) Henke, Bruce (Audrey) Henke and Barbara (Lanny) Klett; grandchildren, Ryan, Derek, Shelby, Brady, Spencer, Angela, Tony, Andy, Alicia, Nathan Kristin, Michael and Alex; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Shirley Nelson; sisters-in-law, Marion Meyer and Jeanette Henke; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, May 2, 2022 at 11 AM in St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin with Father David Forsman officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be held at the Aitkin American Legion Post #86. Interment will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the DAV or the Aitkin American Legion Auxiliary. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.