Diane would like to let you know that her work here is done.
She received a call when she was home Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:20 a.m. A sort of offer you can’t refuse and she will not be returning.
This new role grants her a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, reading, sewing, doing crafts and basking in the sun until her heart is content, with no pain. Laughter, good old-fashioned banter, and love are guaranteed. The food is delicious and you never gain an ounce.
She was born Jan. 6,1944 in Minneapolis, the daughter of John L. and Ella A. (Howenstein) Hogan. She graduated from Aitkin High School in 1962. Diane was united in marriage to Russell Kellerman on Nov. 24, 1962 at St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin. She worked at Woodland Container in Aitkin for 17 years and then at Aitkin County Health & Human Services for 17 years retiring at the age of 62. She was a member of the Aitkin American Legion and Aitkin VFW Auxiliary.
She left instructions for her husband Russell and children: Richard (Julie) Kellerman, Theresa (Todd) Stiernagle and Roberta (Steve) Mies. Also, grandsons: Tom, Zach, Nicholas and granddaughters: Megan (Chris), Jamie and Abby to celebrate her life and be happy, and never forget “Strength and growth come only through continuous efforts and struggles.”
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ella Hogan; brother, Steve Hogan; sister, Kathy Schwab.
Diane is survived by her husband, Russell; children; grandchildren; a great-granddaughter due in July; brothers, John (Mona) Hogan, Tom (Irene) Hogan; and sister, Mary Jo Hogan; also Charles Schwab and Georgette Hogan, and many loving friends.
Diane had a huge heart, touched many lives and made a difference. She will be missed. It’s OK to show your grief but in honor of Diane please keep your black in the closet and dress colorfully.
Diane requests the honor of your presence to her life celebration. It will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Church - Cedarbrook, 11 a.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021. Pastor David Peterson will be the presiding minister. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Church - Cedarbrook Cemetery. Lunch and laughter will be at the Aitkin American Legion. Please take time to eat together, the food will be good. It’s on Diane. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.