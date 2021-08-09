Mary Therese (Hassman) Schoepf, 94, Aitkin, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at her home.
She was born Nov. 8, 1926, the youngest of six children of Benjamin R. and Barbara (Foley) Hassman. When attending her college roommate’s wedding in Deming, New Mexico, she met Charles Schoepf and they were married Aug. 6, 1946 at St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin.
After making their home in New Mexico for a number of years, the young family moved to a farm in Aitkin where she lived for the rest of her life. Mary was a devoted and loving wife and mother and her priorities were always God and family. The family raised Hereford cattle and raised and showed Quarter Horses for many years. She was always supportive of her children and encouraged them in their activities. She continued to enjoy keeping abreast of all of the activities of her grandchildren and great grandchildren and kept in touch with each one.
After her children were grown, Mary enjoyed her work in social services at Aicota Health Care Center for 20 years. Throughout her life she had a deep faith and was a devoted Catholic. Her day centered around prayer and praying for others. A rosary was never out of reach and if her children and grandchildren were competing at a horse show or any activity, she would say the rosary while she watched. Other non-Catholic parents would come to her and ask for their child to be included in her prayers. She was very grateful for the help and devoted support of her family and others which allowed her to remain in her home and live independently until her death. Being able to look out her kitchen window and watch the horses and cattle and enjoy the on-going activities brought her immense joy and comfort.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Betsy (Max) Blaufuss; son, Chuck (Lynne) Schoepf; daughter-in-law, Sara Schoepf; grandchildren, Ericka (Bill) Nelson, Amy (Scott) Saylor, Jennifer (Shaun) Alleman, Gretchen Blaufuss, Molly Adams, Ben (Rachel) Schoepf, Katie (Scott) Nelson and Michael (Valerie) Schoepf; great-grandchildren, Avery, Chloe and Alex Alleman, Charlie, Greta and Amelia Saylor, Ella and Lily Adams, Frances, John and Mary Schoepf and Elsa and Isaac Nelson.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; her parents; sons, Thomas and David Schoepf; brother, Richard Hassman; sisters, Charlotte Welshons, Caroline Ryan, Corrine Lynch Peterson and Margaret McConnell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church, Aitkin with Father David Forsman officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
Interment will be in St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the 40 Club Convention Center.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.