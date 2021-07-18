Mary Ann Solien, 91, Aitkin, passed away peacefully at Rivers Edge Assisted Living on July 17, 2021.
Mary was born on Aug. 11, 1929, in Clarkfield, Minnesota, one of eight children, to Arden and Esther Lynne. After high school, while attending Fairview Hospital Nursing School, she met John Solien. She became a registered nurse in 1951 and she and John were married on Aug. 24, 1952. Mary and John moved to Aitkin in 1953 where they raised their family. Mary continued her nursing career by providing home care working in Dr. Closuit’s office and at the Aitkin Community Hospital, and later as an Aitkin County Public Health nurse. She spent her life taking care of others. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. Her children and grandchildren spent many hours with her at the lake. She loved to cook and bake and was known for bringing angel food cakes to friends celebrating birthdays. She will be greatly missed.
Besides her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by two sisters, including her twin, Margaret, and three brothers.
Mary is survived by her devoted husband, John and three children: Judge John R. “Jack” (Julie) Solien, Aitkin; Julie (Terry) Kreeger, Bovey and Lynne (Kevin) Halbrooks, Annandale, Virginia; three grandchildren: Joseph (Samantha) Solien, Benjamin (Rachel Powell) Solien and Andrew (Erin) Kreeger; four great-grandchildren; and one brother, Stanley Lynne, Ortonville, Minnesota.
Burial will be private, followed by a celebration of life at a later date.
The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff at Rivers Edge Assisted Living and Moments Hospice for their dedicated care. Memorials for Mary may be made to Moments Hospice Foundation, www.momentsfoundation.org. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.