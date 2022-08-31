Matthew Klennert

Matthew A. Klennert, age 56, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Matt was born in 1966 in Minneapolis, MN. He graduated from Hill City High School in 1984 and then enlisted in the United States Navy. After his honorable discharge in 1992 he moved back to Minnesota where he was employed with MDI in Grand Rapids. He met Melissa Rost in 2019 and they were later engaged.

To plant a tree in memory of Matthew Klennert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.