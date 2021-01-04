Maxine Anne (Zander) Burich, 90, Deerwood, was born Jan. 6, 1930 in Brownton and died Jan. 1, 2021 in Aitkin.
Maxine was an only child and always wanted a big family. She made every day and everything “An Event!”
She loved to cook, bake and decorate and showed her love through her memorable meals and entertaining.
Her greatest love was for animals and in turn taught us to love all animals. You could say she brought the farm to Hopkins.
She loved to read and learn and remained sharp at 90. She was kind and generous and we will forever miss her.
She is with those she loved so much that left before her.
Rest in peace Maxine.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Alma Zander of Brownton and son, Brandon of Minneapolis.
She is survived by her husband, Floyd Burich of Deerwood; daughters, Shelley Burich, Crosby and Shawn Ryan (Jim) of Victoria; son, Brian Burich, Deerwood, and daughter-in-law, Robin Burich, Chanhassen; six grandchildren: Jordan Ryan, Callin Baartman, Kelly Johnson, Megan Murphy, Breanne Burich and Alexa Burich; six great-grandchildren: Leah, Beckett, Harvey, Aubrey, Eli and Jayden.
Funeral notice to follow at a later date.
Donations can be made to HART (Heartland Animal Rescue Team) 218-829-4141 - 15494 Dellwood Dr. Brainerd, MN 56401
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. www.srtfuneral.com.