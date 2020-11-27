Maxine Theresa Dolney, 87, Tamarack, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin.
She was born Nov. 7, 1933 in Preston, Ontario, Canada to Malcolm and Christina (Stephen) Brown. Maxine was united in marriage to Paul Dolney on Nov. 4, 1972. Maxine was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church of McGregor. Maxine will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; her parents and four siblings.
Maxine is survived by two sisters, Marian Dietrich and Anne Marie Hammer; goddaughter, Diane Maragos and family.
Services for Maxine will be held in 2021 at the end of April.