Maynard Anselm Ahonen

Maynard A. Ahonen, 83, of Sturgeon Lake, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022 in St. Luke's Hospital, Duluth. He was born January 16, 1939 in Cornish Township, Aitkin County to Felix and Mary (Niemi) Ahonen. Maynard was a veteran of The United States Air Force who served from 1959 to 1965. Maynard was united in marriage to Jane Mickelson in August of 1970 and were married 52 years. Maynard worked for Remington Rand and later, Minnegasco. Maynard enjoyed hunting, fishing and various hobbies at home. Maynard will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Maynard is preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert; 2 brothers, Melvin and Milton.
Maynard is survived by his loving wife, Jane Ahonen; 2 children, Tammy Olson and Tom Olson; grandchildren, Brandon (Becky), Destiny, Cheyenne, Darren and Payton; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; siblings, Mike (Carol) Ahonen, Marla (Steve) Morgan, Marcella Pelto, Mardell Ammala and Marlin Ahonen; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Services will be Friday, May 20, at 1 PM in Finnish Evangelical Lutheran Church "Beaver Church", Hwy 27, Beaver Township, Aitkin County. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Military Honors will be provided by McGregor V.F.W. Larson-Duneen Post #2747 and Dale Wayrynen American Legion Post #23 of McGregor. Interment will be in Beaver Cemetery, Beaver Township. To sign the guest book online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
To send flowers to the family of Maynard Ahonen, please visit Tribute Store.