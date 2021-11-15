Michael A. Hill, 79, Aitkin, died Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at Aitkin Health Services.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at St.James Catholic Church in Aitkin. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com A complete obituary will be in next week’s edition of the newspaper.
