Michael “Mike” David Boehner, 71, Aitkin passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
He was born March 3, 1949 in Carver County, Watertown Village to Martin and Eleanor (Jacobsen) Boehner. He was baptized March 13, 1949 and confirmed in 1963 at Zion Lutheran Church. He attended Mayer Parochial & Public Schools. He graduated from Mayer Lutheran High School in 1967 and then Eden Prairie Technical College. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in combat during the Vietnam War. He served from 1967 until being honorably discharged in 1971.
Michael was united in marriage to Patricia Lynn Amundson on April 30, 1988 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Wayzata.
He worked for: Baldor Servo Motor Products in Osseo as a product and tool designer, Electro-Craft Corp. in Hopkins and DC Servo Motors, Datakey Corp. in Burnsville as Senior Design Engineer, and then started a LLC as a self-employed residential contractor in 2005. He enjoyed woodworking in his home shop while living in Minnetonka. He loved to go elk, deer, pheasant and duck hunting throughout his younger years before moving up north. Every year, he looked forward to vacationing in Maui, Hawaii during the month of January.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Michael is survived by his wife, Patricia Boehner, Aitkin; sons, David Boehner (Christina), Belle Plain and Jeffrey Boehner (Lori), Fort Lauderdale, Florida; granddaughter, Laney Grace Boehner; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret (Robert) Johnson, Mayer; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, and his special dog Abbytu.
He was preceded in death by his parents Martin and Eleanor.
A celebration of life will be Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the 40 Club Convention Center in Aitkin. A visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with the celebration service starting at 12 p.m. Pastor Gerhard H. Bode will lead the service. Lunch and fellowship will follow the service until 2 p.m. Burial with full military honors will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin.
