Mildred Inez Holm, 80, Palisade, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, community member and friend left her physical being on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis to be spiritually reunited with her savior.
She was born Aug. 6, 1940 in Carthage, Illinois to Louis and Inez (Kendall) Thompson.
Millie had two children from her first marriage to Gerald O’Brien. She was united in marriage to David Holm on May 7, 1991 in Sisseton, South Dakota and was blessed with two stepchildren who Millie thought of as her own. She cooked at several restaurants and worked many outdoor jobs including bough picking, wreath making, tree planting, ricing, peeling pulp, and maintenance at Long Lake Conservation Center. She was very active in her church and enjoyed traveling, gardening and being outdoors in nature. She brightened every room and was quick to lend a hand to anyone in need. She would dress up every year for St. Patrick’s Day and visit people, bringing a smile to everyone. Her large heart of gold will be greatly missed by the many lives she’s touched.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter Amanda Pierzina.
Millie is survived by her husband, David; her sister, Wava and her brother, Louis; children: William (Clara) O’Brien, Marlene (Brian) Pierzina, Donna (Greg) Webb, Mark Holm (Jenna); seven grandchildren: Cathy, Beth, Rick (Kristi), Billy (Kate), Brian/B.J. (Janessa), Rhonda (Nick), Dalton; 14 great-grandchildren: Ariel, Koral, Jax, Avery, Destiny, MarleyMae, Eystan, Channing, Wyatt, Diezel, Amelia, London, Colton and Judson.
Even though she is physically gone, her love and spirit will remain forever in the hearts of those that knew her.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at the Hill City Baptist Church (W. Hwy 200, Hill City, MN 55748) with visitation one hour prior. Luncheon will follow. Arrangements by Sorensen-Root Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.