Mildred M. Nielsen, 72, McGregor, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020 at Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin.
She was born April 13, 1948 to Alvin and Blanche (Swanson) Melser. Mildred was united in marriage to Kenneth A. Nielsen June 20, 1980 in Minneapolis. She worked as a day care provider and enjoyed camping, fishing, traveling, flower gardening and bird watching.
She was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth on July 9, 1993; brothers: Ronald, Roger and Fred; sisters, Patricia and Barbara and her parents.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Jessica Bengtson, Blaine; significant other, James Feldt, McGregor; two brothers, Joseph Melser (Karen), Tamarack and Robert Melser (Patricia), Cambridge; six sisters: Kathy Amundson, McGregor; Linda Flor, Arizona; Valarie Fuller (James), Glen; Selma Wyttenback (Ronald), McGregor; Brenda Austin (Lonnie), Hilltop; Bonnie Piri (Norman), McGregor; three grandchildren: James III, Jonathan and Alyssa; many other relatives and friends.
Services will be at a later date. Interment will be in Lakewood Cemetery, Minneapolis. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.