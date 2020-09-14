Muriel Lou Sall, 94, Aitkin, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at
Golden Horizons Assisted Living, Aitkin.
She was born July 31, 1926 in Brainerd to Roy and Edith (Hunt) Harris. Muriel was united in marriage to Kenneth James Sall on July 18, 1948 in Crosby. Muriel and her sister, Carol operated a gift shop in Aitkin Furniture Company. She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Aitkin and an active member of American Red Cross as well as Girl Scouts and Cuyuna Country Club. She loved gardening and had one of most fabulous gardens in the area. Family and friends were Muriel’s first priority and she loved to entertain them. Muriel was a very positive person as her glass was always half full. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Muriel was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth and her parents.
Muriel is survived by her children, Richard (Nancy) Sall, Duluth and Marydith (David) Delisle, Duluth; grandchildren: Jason (Elizabeth) Delisle, Matthew (Christine) Delisle, Heather (Ryan) Carey, and Christopher (Katie) Sall; great-grandchildren: Breanne, Kara, Gabriel, and Aislin Delisle, Raelynn Carey, and Mara Sall; special sister and best friend, Carol Proctor, Aitkin.
Private family services for Muriel will be held in Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin. The family would like to thank Linda Gibbons for her special care of Muriel and Ken during these last years. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.