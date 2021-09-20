Myron was born on Oct. 10, 1959 and passed away on July 21,2021.
He moved to Palisade with his family in 1963, attended schools in Palisade and Aitkin. Graduating in 1978. In 1982 he enlisted in the Air Force and spent time in the Philipines as a medical service specialist. Afterhis discharge he enrolled at Brainerd’s vocational program, graduating as a LPN. Myron spent the next 32 years taking care of residents in long term care facilities.
Myrons Family is hosting a celebration of life for Myron on Oct. 9 from 2-5 p.m. at the VFW in Aitkin.Come join us to celebrate his life and share some beautiful memories.
Myron donated his remains to the University of Minnesota Bequest Program for futher studies.
To plant a tree in memory of Myron Beauchem as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.