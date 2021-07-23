Myron Eugene Beauchem was born Oct. 10, 1959, and passed away on July 21, 2021.
Myron was born in Rockford, Illinois. His family moved to Palisade in 1963. He attended schools in Palisade and Aitkin graduating in 1978. He joined the Air Force in 1982 where he served as a medical service specislist and was honorably discharged in 1986. Myron then attended Brainerd’s vocational program where he graduated as an LPN. He spent the next 32 years taking care of residents in long term care facilities.
He married Pauline Cartie on Dec. 10, 1995 and they resided in the Twin Cities until 2000 when they moved to Palisade.
Myron leaves behind his wife, Pauline; daughter, Jennifer (Guy) Johnson; mother, Carol Beauchem; brothers: Joe (Margaret), Randy, Wayne (Wendy), Melvin (Julie); sister, Donna (Jeff) Franklin; grandchildren, Jon (Crystal) Lamke, Chuck Lamke; and many aunts, uncles, neices and nephews.
Myron donated his remains to the AnatomyBequest Program at the University of Minnesota for advanced studies. A memorial will be announced at a later date.