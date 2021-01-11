Myron Donald Larson, 84, Aitkin, passed away Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021
at Golden Horizons Assisted Living, Aitkin.
He was born Aug. 3, 1936 in Glen to Theodore “Ted” and Olga (Pearson) Larson. Myron graduated from Aitkin High School and went on to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Myron was united in marriage to LaDonna Hesse on Feb. 10, 1958 in The Little Brown Church, Nashua, Iowa. Myron worked for the State of Minnesota Department of Revenue. He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church of Aitkin, Elks, Scottish Rite, Moose Lodge, Masons and was Worthy Patron for Order of the Eastern Star. Myron was also a member of the Aitkin School Board and Aitkin City Council. Myron enjoyed hunting, fishing and all sports. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Myron was preceded in death by his parents.
Myron is survived by his loving wife, LaDonna Larson; son, Mark (Cindy) Larson; grandchild, Eric Wold; great-grandchild, Ian Wold.
Services will be Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin with Reverend Randy Welsand officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Malmo Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin