Nancy Lee Quale, 76, Aitkin, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin.
She was born July 24, 1944 in Hastings, Nebraska, to Allen and Opal (Torgerson) Crabtree. She was raised in Crosby and graduated from Crosby-Ironton High, class of 1962. Nancy was united in marriage to James Lawrence Quale on Nov. 1, 1969 at Faith United Methodist Church of St. Anthony. Nancy was a bank teller at both Security State Bank of Aitkin and Member’s Cooperative Credit Union of Aitkin. Nancy was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church of Aitkin. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Floyd and Roy Crabtree; sister-in-law, Patty Crabtree, and followed closely by brother Allen Crabtree.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, James Quale, Aitkin; two sons, Michael Quale, Aitkin and Randy Quale, Aitkin; siblings: Tina (Don) Meyer, Baxter; Carolyn Walker, Brainerd and Donna (Al) Sorensen, Coronado, California; sister-in-law, Kathy Crabtree, Sartell; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.