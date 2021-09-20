Nancy “Ruth” Ryan (Holcombe) passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021 at Rivers Edge Assisted Living of Aitkin at the age of 84.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, John Towns “J.T.” Holcombe and Jeanette Lyman; and her eldest daughter, Teresa “Terry” Kottke.
After serving honorably in the United States Navy, Ruth made her home in Aitkin where she started a successful house painting business. For over 40 years, Ruth never had to advertise and painted many homes, cabins and barns in the Aitkin Lakes area. She employed many college kids home on summer break, and other local individuals; passing on her work ethic and humor, touching all that knew her. Ruth at times practiced tough love, but she loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally.
Ruth is survived by her children, Tom (Wendy) Ryan, Hill City; Tim (Kathleen) Ryan, Aitkin and Tamara (Kory) Huft, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; grandchildren: Matthew Ryan, Emily (Nic) Trcka, Elizabeth Ryan, Johnathan Ryan, Grace Huft; two great-grandchildren, Jameson and Conley Ruth Trcka.
At Ruth’s request there will be no funeral service. At a later date, her family will accompany her on her last journey to South Carolina. Once there, she will be laid to rest in a private service at the Latham Family Cemetery in Easley, South Carolina.
Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Rivers Edge Assisted Living and Moments Hospice for their care and compassion. The family requests all memorials be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org) in loving memory of her daughter, Terry. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.