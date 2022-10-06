Nicholas Jon Finifrock

Nicholas Jon Finifrock, 19, of Barnum, went "HOME" on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was born on May 25, 2003 to Jon and Ann Finifrock in Mercy Hospital, Moose Lake. One day after Nicholas' birth, he was airlifted due to seizures and other complications his tiny body was experiencing. One of Nicholas' many medical diagnoses was Cerebral Palsy (CP). He may have had CP, but CP didn't have Nicholas. He worked hard every day despite the pain and challenges he encountered. We can count on one hand, not using all of our fingers, how many days in Nicholas' life he DIDN'T smile.

Nicholas and the life he lived was a true blessing. He smiled with his whole body and warmed the hearts of everyone he met. Nicholas taught people to enjoy each day; especially the little things. Nicholas loved Jesus, being "home" with Daddy, Momma & Na-Na, listening to music, going to church, people, ice cream, owls, crackers, and french fries. Nicholas was a life-long member of the Mahtowa Covenant Church Family: he was baptized in August of 2003 and confirmed on May 6, 2018. Nicholas attended Barnum Schools. He was excited to go through the graduation ceremony with his peers in 2021. Many of us celebrated with Nicholas by having ice cream served out of the ice cream truck he and his family built. Nicholas attended Barnum another year to take part in the work experience Covid wouldn't allow him to do. He especially enjoyed being a greeter at KJ's Fresh Market in Moose Lake. Nicholas finished his time at Barnum High School on June 7, 2022 and started a day program at Pinewood in Cloquet on June 9. Nicholas loved attending Pinewood where he reconnected with a few old friends and made a whole lot more.

To plant a tree in memory of Nicholas Finifrock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you