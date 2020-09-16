Noreen June Schneller, 87, Palisade, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at her home.
She was born July 2, 1933 in St. Paul to James and Marie (Andersen) Kehoe. Noreen was united in marriage to Darold Schneller on Oct. 1, 1955 in Virginia. She worked as a nurses assistant at both Hastings State Hospital and Anoka State Hospital. Noreen later worked as a security guard at Target in Fridley, as a hostess and later manager at Roadside in McGregor, as an aide at Oak Ridge Homes, as a teacher’s aide at Rippleside Elementary School in Aitkin as well as a bus driver and kitchen aide. Noreen enjoyed crossword puzzles, cards, scrabble, dice, knitting, crocheting, and watching the Twins. Noreen especially enjoyed Wednesday “Chicken Night” with her family which was a family tradition for 19 years. Noreen will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Noreen was preceded in death by her husband, Darold, her parents and her step-father, Louis Raitor.
Noreen is survived by her children: Anthony Schneller, Palisade; Robin (Bill) Pratt, Palisade; Dawn (Eric) Myhra, Brainerd; Suzanne (DuWayne) Fredrickson, McGregor; grandchildren: Shanna Pratt, Chelsie Rose, Sabin and Suzanne Myhra, Nathan and Tyler Fredrickson, Lacey Wilkie, Kelly and Jackson Schneller; great-grandchildren: Ellie, Flynn and Will Rose, Darren and Brinlee Fredrickson, Wayde Fredrickson, Valerie, Barrett, Forrest and Konnrad Wilkie; sisters, Virginia “Ginny” Schneller, Aitkin, and Lynn Diederich, Crosby; several nieces and nephews. Noreen also leaves behind her dear friends from the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of McGregor.
Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held in Fleming Cemetery, Fleming Township with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.