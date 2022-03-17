Norma Edith (Wheeler) Lehrke

Norma Edith Lehrke went to be with the Lord on February 16, 2022, at the age of 97 in Pflugerville, TX. Norma was born in St. Cloud, MN on Feb. 12, 1925. She was the first child of Floyd and Martha (Lee) Wheeler. Norma grew up in St. Cloud and attended St. Cloud State University before meeting her husband, Eldean (Bud), while he was volunteering for military service during the 2nd World War. They married on Aug. 9, 1945, in the parsonage of St. John's Lutheran Church in Aitkin, MN. Norma and Bud lived in St. Cloud, MN for several years, and their first two daughters, Linda and Doris, were born there.
In 1951, Norma and Bud purchased and moved to a farm west of Palisade, MN, where their third daughter, Mary was born. No strangers to hard work, Norma and Bud raised beef and dairy cattle. Norma also worked as a Nurse's Aide at the Aitkin Hospital for many years.
Norma and Bud had a dream of retiring on a lake and built a log home on Round Lake. In 1979, they retired from farming and moved to the lake home. That home was a special place for their grandchildren, who spent much of every summer there for 19 years.
Norma and Bud sold their lake home in 1998 and resided in both Crosby and Aitkin until 2006 when they moved to Pflugerville, TX to be closer to family. Norma and Bud lived together in an apartment until his death in 2012, and Norma continued living independently until her passing.
Affectionately known as "Gigi" by her great-grandchildren, she loved baking for her family and was able to see them regularly throughout her time in Pflugerville. Despite the distance, Norma remained a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Aitkin and retained close ties with family and friends in Minnesota.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, daughter, Doris (Lehrke) Kirchner, and brother, Harry Wheeler.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Nicholson of Pflugerville, TX; daughter, Mary Hinnant and son-in-law, Lyle of Las Vega, NV; grandson, Jim Nicholson and his wife, Nicole of Boerne, TX; grandson, John Kirchner and his wife, Katherine of Madison, WI; granddaughter, Marianne Rader and her husband, Joe of Georgetown, TX; great-granddaughter, Elle Nicholson; and great-grandsons, Ben Nicholson, Joey Rader, and Cole Rader.
Norma will be buried at Waukenabo Cemetery next to her beloved husband, Bud this summer in a small family service. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to St. John's Lutheran Church of Aitkin in Norma's name.