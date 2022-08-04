Norma Mae Spencer, 89 of Aitkin passed away peacefully on August 2, 2022 in Aitkin. She was born March 4, 1933 in Howard County, Iowa to Floyd and Grace (Wilcox) Patton. Raised in rural Iowa, she graduated from LeRoy High School in 1952. Norma was united in marriage to James E. Spencer on October 29, 1952 in North Woods, Iowa. They lived in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Woodbury prior to moving to Aitkin in 1985. She retired from Lindsey Co. after being an exemplary employee for 18 years. Norma then worked several part-time jobs in Aitkin. They lived on Nord Lake until Jim's passing in 2015. Norma moved to Aitkin Manor for 7 years and made many, many, special friends. In April 2022 she moved to Golden Horizons in Aitkin. While living on Nord Lake she liked to fish off the dock but she especially liked to tell others how to fish. Norma enjoyed gathering with family and friends for meals, visiting, sharing family pictures and ancestry information. She loved camping, in the early years in a tent and later in a camper and RV. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years James, son Grant, brother Robert Patton and her parents.
Norma is survived by sons and daughters-in-law: Craig E. and Darlene Spencer of Aitkin, Bryan L. Spencer of Aitkin, David W. and Lois Spencer of Aitkin; Daughter: Sandra Nagel of Aitkin;
Grandchildren: Jay (Lesa) Spencer, Jolene (Darren) Wilke, Charissa Williams, Emma Walker, Ryan Spencer, Erin (Steve) Greenhow, Mike Nagel, Stacy Nagel;
Great-Grandchildren: Tyler Spencer, Taylor Wilke, Nick Spencer, Tanner Wilke, Hannah Greenhow, Wesley Greenhow, Adeline Walker, Alaya Williams, Mathias Williams, Luella Greenhow and Daniel Peterson; Sisters: Shirley Robb of Frederic, WI. Joyce Dozark of Lime Springs, IA. Virginia Lovik of Floyd, IA.; And many other special relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 1:00pm - Monday, August 8, 2022 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Pastor Dallas Smith will officiate. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Spencer Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence go to www.srtfuneral.com.
