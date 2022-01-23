Pamela Eileen Peterson

Pamela Eileen (Landgren) Peterson, 70, of Aitkin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 20th, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 12, 1951 to Theodore and Vernice Landgren in Aitkin. She graduated from Aitkin Public High School in 1969. Pam shared two sons, Charlie of St Paul and Andrew of Columbia Heights with Greg Peterson.
Pam earned her Dental Assistant Certificate at Hibbing Vocational School right after high school. Later in life, Pam continued her education by earning a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Minnesota Morris, and continuing her post-graduate studies at Hamline University. She was a licensed chemical dependency counselor. Prior to continuing her higher education, Pam was a proud female business owner of PI Custom Clothing with business partner, Marcy (Irgens) Basten, which provided screen printing, letter jackets, etc for their community. Throughout her professional career, she worked at Project Turnabout, Pacer Center, Bluecross Blueshield MN, Conceptual Counseling and the Department of Corrections. From trips to Haiti with her sisters to 300+ Mile MS bike rides across MN, Pam was always up for an adventure. She could often be found at a Twins game with friends, family or coworkers. She was a great cook and loved working in the garden. She always was up for connecting with friends, family and coworkers and loved the biennial Foss family reunion. If there was an event, you could bet that Pam would be there to be a part of it and support whatever the cause. In more recent years she enjoyed watching and encouraging her grandchildren in their activities. Pam loved family tradition and was an Order of Eastern Star member, along with her mother and maternal grandmother. She was proud of her family and loved everything they loved. She is survived by her two sons Charlie (Carrie) (grandchildren Ruby, Everett and Greer), Andrew (Amanda) (Madelynn, Logan and Liam); Siblings: Ted Landgren (Jeanne), Mary (Doug) Bare, twin sister Patricia (Dennis) Marolt, Pete (Pam) Landgren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, to whom she loved connecting with. Pam was preceded in death by her mother, father, maternal grandparents (Mabel and Charles Lowrey) and nephew Greg Bare.
Services will be 10am - Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the United Methodist Church in Aitkin. Pastor Dawn Houser will officiate. The Service will be streamed online at the Aitkin United Methodist Church Facebook page.
Visitation will be 5 to 7pm Wednesday at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin and will continue 1 hour prior to the service at the church. To leave a message of condolence please go the obituary page at www.srtfuneral.com
The family would like to thank all who cared for and called / visited Pam the last few years during her battle with dementia, your kindness and compassion is appreciated. Pam always had a smile on her face, an infectious laugh and a great sense of humor. Her mission in life was to help others so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the local Alzheimers Association at Team Aitkin c/o Gary Tibbitts 316 4th St. NW, Aitkin, MN. 56431 or another worthy cause of your choice in honor of Pam.