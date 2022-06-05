Pastor William "Bill" Sass

Pastor William "Bill" Joseph Sass, 72 of Palisade passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids.

He was born September 21, 1949 in Warrensburg, Missouri to Willis Frank and Ora Dell (Kirchhoff) Sass. He attended Concordia Public Elementary and High School in Concordia, Missouri, graduating in 1967. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in both agriculture and communications from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. He worked as the farm news director and announcer for about 4 years at KCMW and KOKO radio stations in Warrensburg. He also worked at 4 other radio stations in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois. He then attended the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago and received a Master of Divinity degree in 1979. William was united in marriage to Susan Kay (Heinks) on October 14, 1988 in Chester, Illinois. He did his pastoral internship at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in rural Brainerd. From 1979 - 1985 he was Pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Cloverdale and Zion Lutheran Church in Markville. From 1985 - 1992 he was Pastor at Peace Lutheran Church in Chester and St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Wine Hill, Illinois. From 1992 - 1997 he was Pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church in Remer and in 1997 he became Pastor at Bethel Lutheran Church in Palisade until his passing.

Bill enjoyed deer hunting, baseball, listening to Country and Blue Grass music, and reading. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Aurora.

Bill is survived by his wife Susan of Palisade; sons: Brendan Sass and Dietrich Sass both of Saint Louis, Missouri and Matthew Sass (Samantha Hilger) of Aitkin; and many cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service will be 11am Monday, June 13, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Aitkin. Pastor Sandy Berg Holte will officiate. Visitation will be 5 to 7pm Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin and will continue 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Palisade. Memorials are preferred to Bethel Lutheran Church in Palisade or donor's choice. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.

To send flowers to the family of Pastor William "Bill" Sass, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 12
Visitation
Sunday, June 12, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service
31 Minnesota Ave S.
Aitkin, MN 56431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 13
Visitation
Monday, June 13, 2022
10:00AM-11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
107 2nd Street SE
Aitkin, MN 56431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 13
Funeral Service
Monday, June 13, 2022
11:00AM
First Lutheran Church
107 2nd Street SE
Aitkin, MN 56431
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jun 13
Interment
Monday, June 13, 2022
1:00PM
Pine Grove Cemetery
Logan Township
Palisade, MN 56469
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Tags

Recommended for you