Pastor William "Bill" Sass

Pastor William "Bill" Joseph Sass, 72 of Palisade passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids.
He was born September 21, 1949 in Warrensburg, Missouri to Willis Frank and Ora Dell (Kirchhoff) Sass. He attended Concordia Public Elementary and High School in Concordia, Missouri, graduating in 1967. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in both agriculture and communications from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. He worked as the farm news director and announcer for about 4 years at KCMW and KOKO radio stations in Warrensburg. He also worked at 4 other radio stations in Missouri, Kansas, and Illinois. He then attended the Lutheran School of Theology in Chicago and received a Master of Divinity degree in 1979. William was united in marriage to Susan Kay (Heinks) on October 14, 1988 in Chester, Illinois. He did his pastoral internship at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in rural Brainerd. From 1979 - 1985 he was Pastor at Zion Lutheran Church in Cloverdale and Zion Lutheran Church in Markville. From 1985 - 1992 he was Pastor at Peace Lutheran Church in Chester and St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Wine Hill, Illinois. From 1992 - 1997 he was Pastor at Bethany Lutheran Church in Remer and in 1997 he became Pastor at Bethel Lutheran Church in Palisade until his passing.
Bill enjoyed deer hunting, baseball, listening to Country and Blue Grass music, and reading. He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Aurora.
Bill is survived by his wife Susan of Palisade; sons: Brendan Sass and Dietrich Sass both of Saint Louis, Missouri and Matthew Sass (Samantha Hilger) of Aitkin; and many cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be 11am Monday, June 13, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Aitkin. Pastor Sandy Berg Holte will officiate. Visitation will be 5 to 7pm Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin and will continue 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Palisade. Memorials are preferred to Bethel Lutheran Church in Palisade or donor's choice. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home in Aitkin. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.