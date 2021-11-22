Patricia Ellen Wright, 74, of Palisade, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021 in Riverwood Healthcare Center, Aitkin. She was born August 18, 1947 in St. Paul to Arthur and Marcella (Cunningham) Schenk. Patricia was united in marriage to Dennis Wright on August 12, 1967 in St. Paul. Patricia was an Accountant at The University of Minnesota, Minneapolis. She enjoyed fishing, vintage car racing and was club secretary for I.M.C.A. Old Timers. Patricia especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; 5 siblings.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Wright; children, Chad (Karen) Wright and Douglas Wright; 7 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; sister, Susan (Robert) Murphy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Patricia's Life will be held at a later date. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.