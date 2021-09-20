The McGregor/Sandy Lake area lost another lifelong resident on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The Lord called away Paul Henry Sather, 91, in the log home he built north of McGregor.
He was born Jan. 21, 1930, in Aitkin, to P. Alfred and Ruth (Meikle) Sather, attending school in McGregor, and graduating from MHS in 1948. Between logging and farming, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Ruth Larson on Dec. 27, 1952, at Grace Lutheran Log Church, settling just down the road from Sandy Lake.
In 1924, Alfred and Ruth opened a quaint, country store and gas station on the west side of Hwy. 65 (corner of 65 and Cty. Rd. 232), a short walk from the front door of their farm house. It would be the beginning of the creation of a small, lakes-area community. Paul and Marilyn helped run the store with his parents and were gradually handed the helm. After 39 years at that location, a new, larger store opened on the opposite corner in 1963, housing a cafe counter, clothing, hardware and groceries. Paul also bought green, wild rice from area pickers for a processing outfit in Ore, Minnesota. He continued to build up the business on the corner by adding a laundromat in 1967. (This eventually, transformed into The Roasting House in 2005). In 1970, a house was built behind the new store where they finished raising their five children. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Tamarack Sportsmen’s Club.
Paul was a jack of all trades who loved working on things, could fix anything, and also liked pushing brush piles around with his dozer. He enjoyed traveling the countryside in the RV with Marilyn and especially enjoyed family time. With his sons now at the helm of the store, he was frequently seen in his chair near the coffee/cocoa dispenser, ready to visit and tell a good tale. He will be dearly missed and long-remembered by all who knew him.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; son, Donald Sather and his parents.
He is survived by his children; Linda (Gary) Van Slyke, McGregor; Bob (Diane) Sather, McGregor; Lee (Kim) Sather, McGregor and Curt (Diane) Sather, McGregor; grandchildren: Aaron (Amy) Hansen, Greg (Joanne) Frazier-Hansen, Jeffrey (Nikki) Sather, Amy (Josh) Tenney, Becky (Ben) Stealy, Stacey (Dustin) Andrews, Eric (Amy) Sather, Rachel Sather and Christian (Darcy) Murphy; great-grandchildren: Addison, Sadie and Aria Sather, Oliver and Charlie Stealy, Lahria Andrews, Dillon and Johanna Sather, Soren and Henrik Tenney, Lorena Hansen, William and Henry Murphy; brother, Dr. A. Howard (Ann) Sather; other relatives and many, many friends.
Services were held Saturday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, McGregor. Visitation was one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment was at Pine Needle Cemetery, Shamrock Township. To sign the guestbook online, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor.