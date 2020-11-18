Paul Martin Skaj, 78, Aitkin, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
He was born Jan. 21, 1942 in Kimberly Township, Aitkin County, to Joseph and Martha (Knoll) Skaj. He attended school in Kimberly.
His passions were: his family, logging, buying and selling vehicles and machinery, going to auctions, and his daily coffee visits with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Walt Skaj and granddaughter, Madison Hannafin.
He is survived by his four children: Brenda (Sean) Hannafin, Mark ( Doris) Skaj, Tammy Skaj ( Erick), Sarah (Ernie) Darlow, with his first wife, Kathleen (Melser) Amundson; four grandchildren: Heather, Riley, Ean, Abigail; two great-grandchildren, Cooper and Charlie; sister, Betty (JIm) Buttler; long-time companion, Jane Frye; countless nieces and nephews; and beloved family.
He will be dearly missed by Sissy, Punky, Dolly, Snooky Bear, Pocky and Pickle.
There will be no formal service at this time, a memorial will be posted at a later date.