Peggy Louise Stofferahn Smith

Peggy L. Stofferahn Smith gained her wings on January 2nd, 2022 at the age of 59. Peggy passed away with family by her side, due to complications from Covid.
Peggy is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Gary Smith, of Coon Rapids, MN; children: sons, Andrew Smith (Stephanie), of Ham Lake, MN, Jeffrey Smith (Megan), of Brooklyn Center, MN, Brandon Smith (Christy), of Lodi, WI and daughter, Melanie Smith, of Coon Rapids, MN; 7 beloved grandchildren: Jaiden, Chase, Kian, Arianna, Amelia, Aubrey and Ellie; brothers, Steve and Marty Stofferahn and sisters, Linda and Judy Dotzler.
Preceded in death by parents, Arnold and Bonnie Stofferahn
Born on March 14, 1962 to Arnold and Bonnie Stofferahn in Aitkin, MN. Peggy married the love of her life, Gary Smith on July 7th, 1979 and they raised 4 wonderful children. Gary and Peggy lived in North Dakota, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Wyoming and back to Minnesota before settling in Coon Rapids, MN to be near their Grandchildren.
Peggy will be greatly missed by all that loved her. From the kids that she took care of at school while she was the school nurse to the girls she coached in cheerleading, she loved every single one of them. She has left a huge mark in this world and shoes that can't be filled. She had a heart of gold.
She was so proud of her kids and REALLY loved her 7 grandkids. Our family was her world.
Thank you so much to friends and family for all of your support during this extremely difficult time.
Love you to the Unicorn Peggy Lou
A service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Mounds View on Saturday January 8th at 3pm. Reviewal one hour prior at 2pm.
Messiah Lutheran Church
2848 County Rd H2
Mounds View, MN 55112
Please visit the church website for information on live streaming the service if you cannot attend.
Due to Covid restrictions, there will not be a reception following the service.
** The family and church require masks to be worn indoors at all times **
Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.
