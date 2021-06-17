Phillip “Joe” Moe passed away at the age of 82 on Friday, May 28, 2021.
Phillip was born in Aitkin on April 27, 1939 to Conrad and Ruby Moe (Hiller). He was the ninth of eleven children.
In 1957, he graduated from McGregor High School. He lived in East Bethel for nearly 30 years and retired as an iron worker before he moved up north to Alaska. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fixing things, spending time with his cats, good friends, family and getting updates on his grandchildren’s sports.
He is survived by his five children: Jody Moe and (Anna Johnson), Jeremy and (Cindy) Moe, Curtis Moe, David and (Sharyn) Moe and Jacqueline (Tony) Liu. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Cody, Peter, Kassandra, Alana, Caleb, Hannah, Lance and Landen. Phillip is also survived by his former wife, Jean (Hanni) Moe, Coon Rapids; sister, Darlene (Alvin) Hanson, Aitkin; and sisters in-law: Ann Moe, Donna Moe and Judy Moe, all in Minnesota. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life memorial will be held with the immediate family in Minnesota.