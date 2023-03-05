Phyllis Joy Hill, 80 of Tamarack passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023 at her residence. She was born November 10, 1942 in Sauk Center. She grew up in Hermantown and attended Hermantown Schools. Phyllis was united in marriage to James Rudolph Hill on July 31, 1982 in Tamarack. They lived in Eagan and retired in the 1990's to their lake home on Round Lake. She worked as a physical therapist assistant and as a bartender at Whispering Pines. When Phyllis was younger she enjoyed league bowling. She served as president, secretary, and treasurer for the Round Lake Community Club. She served as a volunteer for many different local groups and organizations. She enjoyed playing Bocce Ball, Cribbage, snowmobiling, cooking and baking. She was an avid Elvis Presley and Minnesota Vikings fan, she loved the color purple and chocolate. Phyllis had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest.
She was preceded in death her parents: Hjelmer and Arminta (Gravelle) Helmer and her husband James R. Hill in 2020.
Phyllis is survived by her children: Dale (Gini Sorbo) Niemi, Pamela Ferguson, Sheri (Ron Lennartson) Balen, Becka (Kevin Hoffman) Niemi, Harlan (Jenny) Hill and Heath (Alyssa) Hill; Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters: Jean Niemi, Gloria Bradley and Marlene Shaw; her dog Max; and many other special relatives and friends who mourn her passing.
A Celebration of Life will be 1pm to 4pm - Saturday, March 11, 2023 at Banns Bar & Restaurant, 18870 Goshawk Street, McGregor, MN. 55760. Arrangements are with McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Services of McGregor. Go to www.srtfuneral.com to leave a message of condolence.
