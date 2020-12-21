Phyllis Jean Modl 94, went to Heaven to be with the Lord, on Dec. 16. She passed away passed peacefully at Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin, with family by her side.
Phyllis was born on Feb. 10, 1926, to Andrew and Margaret Christenson in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She married Eugene Modl in 1945. They were blessed with 63 years of marriage.
Phyllis worked numerous jobs as a care taker to the elderly, cleaning homes and motels, Memorex Inc. and waitressing. After retiring, Phyllis and Gene were caretakers at Sherwood Forest Campground in Garrison. She also volunteered for Meals On Wheels in Brainerd.
Her life was her family. She loved them with all her heart. She loved to serve the Lord, and loved her church family. She loved to travel with her husband in the winter months in their motor home. She met many friends along the way who she stayed in contact with over the years. Her passion was writing poems and daily journals for many years. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, sewing and making lawn ornaments. she love watching and feeding the birds and sunsets, and watching the stars.
Her life changed in 1975, when she met Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and Lord. She will always be remembered for her loving, caring and Godly witness to her family and friends. Phyllis is survived by her four children: Terry (Nancy), Modl, Owensboro, Kentucky; Julie (John) Wollenburg, Motley; Thomas (Sandy) Modl, Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin; Timothy (Robyn) Modl, Aitkin; 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Gloria Klopp; one brother, John (Nancy) Christenson; one step grand daughter, Elizabeth and several nieces, nephews and cousins, who she thought the world of.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Eugene; son-in-law, Wally Schaffenberger; sister, Betty Seeley; three brothers: Harold, Earl and Richard Christenson.
Phyllis’s family is grateful for the wonderful care she recieved at Aicota Assisted Living and Aicota Health Care Center. A special thank you to Larry Burgs and the church family for being there for our mother, and to Dr. Burgos and Riverwood Healthcare Center for the excellent care they provided. A very special thank you to Deanna Gullickson, moms best friend, who would talk on the phone to mom every night. Also a special thank you to Arlyn and Martin Brock for being such good friends over the years and visiting her frequently.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2021