Ralph Leo Vorlicky, McGregor, born Feb. 23, 1935 in St. Paul, lost his
long battle against cancer and passed away at his home on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 at the age of 85.
Ralph was a beloved husband, father, papa and friend. He and his wife of 65 years built their dream home on Lake Minnewawa after Ralph retired from his many years working for the City of St. Paul’s Parks and Recreation Forestry Division.
Ralph enjoyed his time on the lake fishing and hunting. He also loved gardening, whittling and feeding his birds and squirrels. He donated many hours to the Minnewawa Sportsman’s Club and enjoyed working with youth. He was ready to lend a hand to those in need and assisted the elderly with working on their homes and driving them to their appointments. Ralph was a silent hero to many and always the wind beneath our wings.
Ralph was preceded in death by his father, Leo; his mother, Irene; his brother, Don and his sister, Alice.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jean; his three children: Steve (Marilyn), Gary (Kathy), Pam; his sister, Marion; nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
A celebration of life is bwill be held Saturday, June 5 from 1-4 p.m. at Minnewawa Sportsmen’s Club (20322) Goshawk St., McGregor.. McGregor Funeral Home & Cremation Services in McGregor assisted with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.