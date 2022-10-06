Randall "Randy" Zahradka died on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at the Milaca Elim Home due to complications following surgery. He was 73 years old.

Randy grew up in the Highland Park area of St. Paul. After graduating from Highland Park high school, he attended St. Paul Vocational for a course in auto mechanics. He owned and operated a service station on Randolph and Snelling for many years. After selling the business he and his wife, Winnie, moved to Mille Lacs Lake.

