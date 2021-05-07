Raymond E. Erkkila, 85, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Barnes Care in Esko.
He was born on May 16, 1935 to Edward and Enni (Gustafson) Erkkila in Aitkin and grew up in Tamarack.
Ray was a U.S. Army veteran and was employed as a welder for Potlach for many years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Laverne; nephews: Dale, John and Randy Wayrynen; his good friend, Al Twistol; and the mother of their children, Karen Erkkila.
He is survived by his children: Mitch (Jean), Tim (Peggy), Kevin (Dana), Loren (Terri), Kristen (Tim) Lieser, Mathew (Kristen); 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Betty Juno.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the amazing staff at Barnes Care Assisted Living – you made a truly difficult situation so much easier to navigate over the past 15 months. Also, a thank you to St. Croix Hospice for all the care given to Ray.
At Ray’s request, no formal service will be held. A family burial will take place in Salo Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, visit www.nelsonfuneralcare.net.