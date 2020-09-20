Raymond Nelson, 53, Tamarack died Sunday, March 29, 2020 as a result of a car accident.
Raymond was born July 2, 1966 to Ronald Burton Nelson, Sr. and Diane Marie (Karp). He attended school in McGregor and worked for Nistler Trucking. He worked on small engines and mowed lawns for extra money. Ray enjoyed bowling and building model cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ronald Nelson, Jr. and his nephew, Derek Nelson.
Ray is survived by his sister Anita Nelson; half-brother, Erik Arndt; half-sister, Melanie Charhart; nephews, John Noble III and Justin Nelson; niece, Jen Noble; great-niece, Ashlynn Noble and many other special relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be 6 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at McGregor Funeral Home in McGregor. Pastor Joel Seibel will officiate. Visitsation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Tamarack. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.