Raymond “Tim” Benton Ramey, Korean War Veteran, 87, Hill City, and formerly of the Twin Cities area, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 23, 2020
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mollie; wife, Dolores; daughter, Amanda; brother, Roland “Buzz”; sister, Ramona Thompson.
Raymond is survived by his daughters: Beverly Ramey, Mary (Bob Kanter) Poff, Mollie Fowler; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; special friend, Ella Kingsley and her daughter, Virginia Dorn; good friend, Lonny Lee; brother, Richard (Barbara) Ramey; sister, RaeAnn Kedrowski; further survived by other relatives and friends.
A private funeral service was held at Gearhart Funeral Home in Coon Rapids with private interment with military honors at Morningside Memorial Gardens.