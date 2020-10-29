Rev. Arnold “Arnie” C. Rocholl Jr., 95, Long Prairie, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at his home in the Meadow Place Assisted Living in Long Prairie.
There will be a private graveside service with a memorial scheduled at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.
Arnie was born March 2, 1925 to Arnold Sr. and Winifred (Ward) Rocholl in Detroi, Michigan. He graduated from Henry Ford Trade School during WWII and immediately began teaching “Rosie Riveters,” building B24 bombers at Ford Motor Company. After the war, Arnie attended Northwestern Bible College, during which time he became an original staff member for KTIS Radio. That is also where he met Anne Kiemele, his wife of nearly 70 years, the love of his life. The couple were married on June 8, 1951.
Together they served in churches throughout central Minnesota communities, including Anoka, Onamia, Isle, Aitkin and Storden. Even in retirement in 1992 to Long Prairie, he continued serving as an interim pastor for many years. Arnie had joy in working with his hands. Throughout his life he often worked bi-vocationally where he exercised his love of carpentry and painting. He even built their family home, much of which was constructed from lumber logged from their own property. Bowling and fishing were hobbies that also served him with lifelong friendships.
Arnie and Anne’s greatest earthly joy was found in their family. He will be sorely missed by his children: Linda (Greg) Benson, Gowrie, Iowa; Rocky (Sue) Rocholl, Ft. Wayne, Indiana and Patti Erickson, Pequot Lakes; grandchildren: Kelly (Shea) Mangus, Ryan Erickson, Ali (Matt) Loaney, Jon (Alyssa) Rocholl, Katie Rocholl; great-grandchildren: Connor and Cassidy Mangus and Adriana and Brynlee Loaney; sisters Eleanor Christie, Clawson, Michigan and Kathie Tenney of Hazel Park, Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Anne; his brother, Harold, sisters, Edith Bunker and Evelyn Nagler; son-in-law, Steve Erickson.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to a ministry you shared with him or Camp Lebanon, 1205 Acorn Rd, Burtrum, MN 56318. Cards may be sent to Linda Benson, PO BOX 345, Gowrie, IA 50543
