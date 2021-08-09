Rev. William “Bill” P. Fox, 78, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 26, 2021 in Amarillo, Texas.
His wife of 49 years, Sue Fox, was at his side singing him to Glory. Bill had been struggling with COVID-19 pneumonia for three weeks and then developed a massive brain bleed. As Bill has preached many times, it was his “expiration date.”
Bill was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Oct. 21, 1942 and moved to Bethel, Minnesota, at the age of 5 with his parents, Philip and Peggy Fox. He went to Bethel School and then St. Francis High School and one year at McGregor High School before entering the Navy in 1959.
After 11 years in the Navy, he returned to Minnesota. One day in May 1972, he was visiting his Aunt Laura Malenfant in McGregor and met Sue and five months later they were married on Sept. 30, 1972.
In January 1977, while living in McGregor, Bill had a bad car accident and he realized he needed to commit his life to Jesus. From that point on, he served and sang for his Lord. On his 50th birthday in 1992, Bill was ordained into the ministry. He and Sue have served in various churches and organizations spreading the Gospel of Jesus.
For 34 years, Bill and Sue owned and operated Shirts Plus of Aitkin. After selling the business in December 2014, they began to travel and eventually went full time in their RV. During those years, Bill was chaplain/pastor at the RV park where they stayed. Their present location is Amarillo, Texas.
Bill will be greatly missed by his wife of 49 years, Sue Fox; brother and sister-in- law: Gary and Colleen Fox; sisters: Linda and Charles Hutton; and Maggie Kofstad; stepsons: Burke Fauks; Chad and Tami Fauks; brother-in-law: Gary Thompson; sister- in-law and brother-in-law: Jeanne and Gary Tast; mother-in-law: Helen Cunnien Pollreis. Other survivors are daughters: Ami Gaudette and Lindy King; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service will be noon, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon at the funeral home. Lunch and fellowship will follow. Interment with full military honors will be in Woodland Cemetery, McGregor.
To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com or you can write Sue at her mailing address: 1414 Sunrise Dr. #10, Amarillo, TX 79104.