Richard Gilbert Brown, formerly of Hiawatha, Iowa, died Nov. 3, 2020 at Christian Community Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. He had been diagnosed in August with Glioblastoma Stage IV brain cancer.
Richard was born to Gilbert and Ruth (Fossum) Brown, on Dec. 13, 1946, in Aitkin, the eldest of three. Richard graduated from Pine City High School in 1964. He continued his education at Brown Institute in Minneapolis receiving an Associate’s Degree in electronics. For 52 years, Richard worked as an electronics technician for Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, retiring in 2019. He was a collector of music CDs and movies, and recognized the value of good tools, computers, and all things electronic. Richard enjoyed traveling, having been to Thailand and Costa Rica, fishing on Lake Superior, and even taking his mother and her two sisters on a cross country trip to Seattle, Washington.
Richard will remain in the hearts of his family: sister, Diane (Dennis) Fernholz, Hudson, Wisconsin; nephew, Scott (Kari) Fernholz, Stoughton, Wisconsin; nieces, Stephanie (John Murphy) Beckham of Seattle, Washington and Cindy (Jesse) Timmerman, Hudson, Wisconsin; great nieces and nephews: Max, Luke, Ty, Peyton, Garret and Addison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Roger Brown.
Private family services were held Thursday, Nov. 5 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. John Gerritts officiating. Burial was at Aitkin County at Saron Cemetery, on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Services have been entrusted to the O’Connell family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI. 715-386-3725.